Diplo, The Chainsmokers, and Marshmello Win Big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

2020 has seen most major social events cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, and the iHeartRadio Music Awards were no exception. The festivities were originally slated for March 29th, then postponed to August 24th before being cancelled entirely. Still, the numbers were tallied, and iHeartRadio's most played artists received their accolades over Labor Day weekend sans ceremonial proceedings.

Among the big winners: Billie Eilish, who won Female Artist of the Year and swept the alternative rock categories for Best Artist, Album, and Song of the Year (are we absolutely sure "Bad Guy" is alt-rock, iHeartRadio?). Lizzo earned Song of the Year with "Truth Hurts" and the legendary Elton John took home the Tour of the Year award (you know, from way back in 2019 when tours were a thing).

EDM was of course represented by the usual suspects. Diplo's collaboration with pop starlet Ellie Goulding, "Close To Me (feat. Swae Lee)" took the cake for Dance Song of the Year and Marshmello earned himself a repeat win for Dance Artist of the Year after winning the same category last year along with Best New Pop Artist. World War Joy earned The Chainsmokers their win for Dance Album of the Year, and the iHeartRadio EDM trifecta was complete.

In other categories: TOOL secured Rock Album of the Year with Fear Inoculum as expected, and the hip-hop categories saw wins from the likes of DaBaby and Drake. Superstars Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee also won big in the Latin categories and heartthrob Luke Combs triple-crowned in Country.

While this year's iHeartRadio high honors weren't broadcast or held in a live setting, the show is expected to go on for the 2021 iteration. A full list of 2020 winners can be viewed here. You may want to leave your personal genre definitions at the door.