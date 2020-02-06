Diplo Says He Has Unreleased Music with 6ix9ine and Juice WRLD

One artist who has always had their finger on the pulse of emerging talent is Diplo. Throughout his career, he's worked with some of the biggest artists across the genre spectrum. However, sometimes these productions never see the light of day. While in Miami over Super Bowl weekend, the GRAMMY-winning producer sat down with Complex News to discuss Instagram flexing and wild Las Vegas in addition to revealing that he has unreleased music with two controversial artists.

Starting at 10:15 in the interview, Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) went into detail about how in tune he used to be in the hip-hop scene of Los Angeles. He referenced his California EP, which featured some of the top rappers of the time including Trippie Red, Lil Yachty, Lil Xan, and more. Pentz also included his time working with late artists such as Lil Peep and XXXTentacion. When they passed he admitted to losing the motivation to work on these hip-hop records in the works. They included pieces with the currently incarcerated 6ix9ine and the late rapper Juice WRLD.

Pentz went on to explain that his collaborations with such polarizing figures stemmed from seeing how fearless they were with their music. He saw the same vigor he saw in himself with DJing. It was not discussed whether these tracks would ever be released.

While in Miami, Pentz performed at Shaq's Fun House, Gronk Beach Miami, and a special 10-hour B2B with Carnage at Club Space. In addition to that, he joined Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, and Mason Ramsey onstage at the GRAMMY Awards for a massive performance of "Old Town Road." Just this week he also released the music video for his Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley "Heartless" Remix with Julia Michaels and Morgan Wallen.

