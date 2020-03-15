Diplo Promises Nightly Live-Streamed DJ Sets Amid COVID-19 Quarantines

In an effort to promote social distancing and isolation practices due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Diplo has revealed that he will be hosting nightly live streams to help entertain the masses.

For the first stream, Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) recruited the musical talents of Rhye as well as the art collective Secular Sabbath for a special Saturday night ambient set from his home. After the performance, Pentz shared a short clip of the stream and gave some background on the project they dubbed Corona Sabbath. In his own words:

"Last night I invited Rhye over for the first Corona Sabbath (We made that up because we we had iron on t-shirt letters... maybe it will stick). While we’re all in self-imposed quarantine and I’m grounded from playing shows I am going to get creative and make up random sets and shows live from my house."

Later on, he explained that the show was not a one-off and that he plans to stream every day in order to entertain those stuck inside. While he didn't reveal too much about the future sets, he did announce that he would be performing with his supergroup, Major Lazer on Sunday, March 15th, at 1:00 PM PST.

While the live steam is exciting enough for fans, he stated that the next Major Lazer album is finished and seemingly teased the idea of including music from the album in the stream.

COVID-19 has become a major health crisis that will take a massive collaborative effort to defeat. It's crucial to practice extreme social distancing in order to protect yourself and those around you. For more information on what you can do to help slow the spread of the virus, head over to the World Health Organization's official website.

