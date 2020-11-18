Attorney for Diplo Denies Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

After a Los Angeles woman accused Diplo of sexual misconduct, the music producer's attorney has denied the allegations.

In October 2020, the woman—whose full name has been withheld from reports in order to protect her privacy—took to Twitter to accuse Diplo of grooming, emotional abuse, and intimidation, among other allegations against the DJ. She also wrote that Diplo hired a private investigator to contact her in an attempt to "scare" her into silence and refrain from sharing "disgusting details" she knew about him.

According to a report published by The Daily Beast, the woman's attorney, Lisa Bloom, alleges the plaintiff also tried to "block Diplo from distributing revenge porn" that was "designed to humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward." The woman went on to formally file a request for a restraining order in the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 16th, 2020, and the hearing is scheduled for early December.

"I am proud to represent a young woman with serious allegations of misconduct against Diplo," Bloom told Billboard. "We have reviewed her claims, and spoken to several other women. We find her to be credible and brave. We recently filed for a restraining order to prevent Diplo or anyone associated with him from distributing revenge porn images of my client, which is illegal and often done to discourage accusers from coming forward."

Bloom is the daughter of prolific women's rights lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented clients in suits against many high-profile figures, including Bill Cosby, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and R. Kelly. Bloom also told The Daily Beast that she was in contact with three other women who may soon come forward with similar allegations against Diplo. "We are happy to speak for free and confidentially to any girls or women who also may have something against Diplo," she said. "We have spoken to a number of them so far and we’re continuing our investigation."

In response to the allegations, Bryan Freedman, Diplo's attorney, vehemently denied any wrongdoing by his client and accused the plaintiff of harrassment. "Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so," Freedman said in a statement provided to Billboard.

"To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law," Freedman continued. "In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person - and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end."

