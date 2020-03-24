Diplo and Dillon Francis Go B2B in "Coronight Fever" Set

Diplo and Dillon Francis recently gave fans a live stream back-to-back set to remember. Diplo's live stream sessions dubbed "Coronight Fever" have seen the producer performing almost daily for his fans.

Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) spent the last couple of weeks self-quarantining amid concerns that he may have been exposed to COVID-19 during his recent travels. Despite the concern, however, the producer has remained healthy.

That being the case, Diplo's most recent live stream saw him join forces with none other than Dillon Francis. The two went on to curate a multi-genre, two-hour set.

Records from Black Caviar to Daft Punk made an appearance, of course in addition to numerous cuts from both artists. The mix saw a healthy amount of unreleased IDs as well, suggesting that producers are still hopefully staying creative during these long days in quarantine.

The complete back-to-back “Coronight Fever” tracklist is now available on 1001 Tracklists. Catch Diplo's future streams live on his YouTube channel.

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo

Twitter: twitter.com/diplo

Instagram: instagram.com/diplo

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/diplo

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic

Twitter: twitter.com/DILLONFRANCIS

Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/dillonfrancis