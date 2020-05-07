Diplo and Dillon Francis are DJing a Virtual Prom Hosted by Jack in the Box

Fresh off a festive Cinco de Mayo livestream event in collaboration with Corona, Diplo and Dillon Francis were just announced as the headlining DJs of a virtual prom hosted by Jack in the Box called "Prom in the Box."

Joining the stream as its MC and host is YouTube star Jesse Wellens. The livestream event will also treat seniors from two high schools in the Los Angeles area with a taco-themed Zoom party. With Diplo and Dillon Francis at the helm, "Prom in the Box" will also feature dance challenges and digital decor, like Zoom backdrops and filters, all lending to a one-of-a-kind virtual prom and a night that these seniors, whose actual proms were quashed by the impact of COVID-19, will never forget.

"Prom in the Box" will kick off on Zoom this Saturday, May 9th at 5PM PST (8PM EST). There will also be a separate livestream on both InstagramLive and Twitch at 5:30PM PST (8:30PM EST).

