Diplo Facing New Allegations of Sexual Assault

Diplo is facing new accusations of sexual assault after a woman filed a lawsuit claiming that he coerced her into performing oral sex and recorded it without her consent.

According to TMZ, the woman alleges that she was invited back to an afterparty hosted by Diplo after one his Las Vegas shows at the Wynn in 2019. Once there, she says the DJ provided weed and alcohol to attendees, which they accepted.

Eventually Diplo invited the woman to his room, she says, at which point his security team started to kick everyone out. That includes a male friend, who the guards allegedly "punched in the face when he refused to leave without her."

It was at that point when the woman—whose full name appears to have been withheld from reports to protect her privacy—claims Diplo said that she couldn't leave until she performed oral sex on him. According to TMZ, after the woman realized "there was no way out," she says she capitulated before Diplo filmed the sex act without her consent. She also maintains that she wasn't capable of granting consent due to her state of inebriation.

Diplo is facing a fresh lawsuit after a woman accused him of sexual assault at a party in Las Vegas in 2019. Mason Poole

The woman is now suing Diplo for damages, according to documents reviewed by TMZ, claiming that she was in fear for her safety during the alleged encounter.

Diplo has denied the allegations and his attorney, Bryan Freedman, called them "wildly untrue" in a statement. Freedman also believes there is a link to Shelly Auguste, who recently sued the artist after accusing him of sexual battery, emotional abuse, and intimidation, among other allegations. A Los Angeles judge went on to grant Auguste a temporary restraining order.

"This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr. Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her," Freedman said. "We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms. Auguste and her accomplices once and for all."