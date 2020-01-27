Diplo Comments on Kobe Bryant's Passing at The Grammy Awards

There was a somber feeling in the air at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, as they occurred shortly after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Marie Onore, baseball coach John Altobelli as well as his wife and daughter, and four others. Furthermore, the awards were held in the Staples Center, the same arena that served as the home court throughout Bryant's NBA dominance.

On the red carpet, one of this year's performers Diplo spoke on the tragedy that occurred hours earlier. In a series of quotes obtained by Your EDM, the two-time Grammy-winning artist detailed how it felt to be in the arena that night. In his own words:

“Being here at Staples right now and looking up and seeing his shirt up there, you only feel the energy because we are doing the Grammys here, but 82 games a year are playing in the stadium and in this arena and Kobe brought this energy to Los Angeles for 20 years. This is your backyard. This is your home."

He would later go on to describe Bryant as someone impactful, creative, and beyond iconic. In his own words:

"Someone like that transcends iconic. So he will live forever, I think he will be forever. I think in this building you have so much creative energy and even an athlete like him is a creative genius. He is one of us."

Bryant and the eight others were passengers on a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, 30 miles north of Los Angeles on Sunday morning. As reported by ESPN, the pilot had attempted a climbing left turn shortly before the chopper's rapid descent.

The Chemical Brothers were honored with awards in both dance music categories at this year's Grammy Awards.

