Diplo Brings Out Lil Pump at the AVN Awards in Las Vegas

Fans and industry attendees alike were able to enjoy a performance from Diplo at this year's AVN Awards on Saturday. The annual ceremony dedicated to celebrating the talents of the world's adult video stars and the people behind the scenes chose the EDM superstar as one of the featured musical guests for their 37th outing. While his performance was scheduled, attendees were surprised to see Lil Pump make an appearance during the set. Someone in attendance captured footage and shared it on their Twitter for all to enjoy.

While the clip doesn't show much, it's very clear that the performance was a typical, high-energy outing from the duo. In the short clip, you can see Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) man the decks while Lil Pump (real name Gazzy Garcia) performs his Kanye West collaboration, "I Love It."

The 37th Annual AVN Awards took place on Saturday, January 25th at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to Diplo, Doja Cat was also a featured musical guest.

