Diplo and Mark Ronson Announce Return of Silk City, Share Preview of Bubbly New Track

Diplo and Mark Ronson have announced the grand return of Silk City, their Grammy Award-winning collaborative musical project.

Both artists took to Twitter to share the news and post a preview of a new upcoming single. The clip is short but fans are able to get a taste of what's on the horizon, which sounds like a pop-house hybrid akin to their last original track release, 2018's global smash hit "Electricity." Check out the preview below.

Silk City won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2018 for "Electricity," which they released in collaboration with pop superstar Dua Lipa. After a deluge of tweets from fans guessing what vocalist is featured this time around, Ronson toyed with them, asking Diplo, "should we tell them who’s on the track or just let them guess?"

Diplo's tweet includes a link that directs users to a website for the "New Love Club" and an RSVP link. Trying to access Silk City's official website has the same effect. Mum's the word on what exactly the site will entail, but it has the looks of a merchandise drop.

At the time of this article's publication, Silk City has not divulged any further details about the "New Love Club" or their forthcoming song, including a title or release date.

