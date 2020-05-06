Diplo Isn't Happy Nicolas Cage Landed Joe Exotic Role In New "Tiger King" Spin-Off

Diplo had fans laughing with approval back on April Fool's Day with his campaign to play Joe Exotic in the scripted rendition of the Tiger King series. There's no denying the similarities between the two in their hair color, passion for music, and notoriety, so when news broke that the role would instead be going to none other than Nicolas Cage, Diplo made sure to reignite the fandom with his disapproval.

According to a report by Variety, the eight-episode series will be produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and will be based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad. It comes after the Netflix series Tiger King took the nation by storm, raising the curtain on the wild world of big cat trading and the characters behind it.

While Diplo is an enigmatic character in his own right, seeing the Academy Award winner Cage portray the hooligan that is Joe Exotic will be an experience in itself. Not one to stay in a single lane, Diplo will still continue to boost his acting credentials with a cameo in the new film The High Note, featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson, Ice Cube, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. and directed by Nisha Ganatra (Transparent).