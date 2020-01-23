Diplo, BTS and More Slated for 2020 Grammy Awards "Old Town Road All-Stars" Performance

Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus seemed to be everywhere in 2019. The song topped charts worldwide for months on end and prompted many other artists to cover or remix it.

One such artist was EDM poster boy Diplo, who even appeared in the original music video. Now, Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) will appear alongside Lil Nas X and Cyrus along with K-pop superstars BTS for a star-studded “Old Town Road All-Stars” performance at this year's GRAMMY Awards.

The performance will reportedly feature all of the artists together for an “Old Town Road” medley during is a special segment of the GRAMMYs. The Recording Academy announced it as one of two special segments in the 2020 ceremony. Accompanying it will be a performance of "I Sing The Body Electric" from the film Fame featuring John Legend, Gary Clark Jr., Camila Cabello, and others in a tribute to GRAMMY executive producer Ken Ehrlich.

Pentz' performance alongside BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Lil Nas X will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 26th. The GRAMMY Awards begin at 8:00 PM EST on CBS.

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo

Twitter: twitter.com/diplo

Instagram: instagram.com/diplo

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/diplo