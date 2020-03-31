Diplo Previews Major Lazer's Forthcoming Remix of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”

During a recent live stream, Diplo announced and previewed a forthcoming Major Lazer remix for The Weeknd.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Diplo has been providing nightly entertainment in the form of live streamed sets on his YouTube channel. The producer has put together several hours of solo sets and even gone back-to-back with Dillon Francis on a couple of recent occasions. It was during one such livestream that Diplo announced Major Lazer is set to release a remix for The Weeknd.

The track they'll be remixing is "Blinding Lights," a cut from The Weeknd's 2020 album After Hours. Diplo took the opportunity to preview the remix during his live set which was captured on the spot by one diligent viewer.

The new music preview arrives shortly following the trio's release of "Lay Your Head On Me." The single features Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons fame.

To stay up to date on Diplo's forthcoming live streams, subscribe to his YouTube channel here.

