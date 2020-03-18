Diplo Is Carefully Self-Quarantining from Family Amid Coronavirus Spread

Consistent with the World Health Organization's guidelines surrounding COVID-19, Diplo is taking social distancing seriously, even when it comes to his family.

Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) took to social media to share that he is staying distanced from his family in these uncertain times for their own health and safety.

The life of a touring DJ certainly has its drawbacks at times. Pentz acknowledged that his work has put him in close proximity to hundreds of people over the last several weeks. Responsibly, he's taking the necessary precautions to ensure he's cleared of the virus before spending any close time with his sons who are currently under supervision of their grandmother.

Despite the gloom in the news and on social media, Diplo did share a silver lining. "We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindness is not canceled, love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled" he said.

