Diplo to Appear on "The Price Is Right" this Week

Diplo's pricing knowledge will be put to the test this week as his appearance on The Price Is Right is set to air. Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) will join a handful of artists set to take over the gameshow as part of its "Music Week" series ultimately leading up to this Sunday's Grammy Awards on CBS.

The show's "Music Week" lineup, which kicked off January 20th, will include appearances by Anderson .Paak, Fall Out Boy, HAIM, Pentz and Meghan Trainor, in that order. The episodes will see the artists taking part in the Showcase Showdown, playing Plinko and Check Out, among other iconic The Price Is Right games. The episodes were recorded back in December of last year.

Diplo's episode will air on Thursday, January 23rd. The "Get It Right" producer came appropriately dressed for the occasion to greet the show's host Drew Carey, donning a shirt reading "DREW CAREY IS MY FAVORITE DJ."

"Music Week" on The Price Is Right will air daily at 11:00 AM EST on CBS.

