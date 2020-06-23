Fortnite Taps Diplo for In-Game Concert Under Country Alias Alongside Young Thug and Noah Cyrus

Lasso your Fortnite crew because Diplo is coming back for another in-game performance. This time, however, instead of performing a Major Lazer set, he's bringing his country twang under his Thomas Wesley alias.

Fortnite took to its social media channels to share the exciting news and to invite gamers to participate on June 25th at 9PM ET (6PM PDT).

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated country album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, the EDM renaissance man is primed for a Main Stage set within the wildly popular video game alongside Noah Cyrus and Young Thug.

The news arrives after the May 8th, 2020 unveiling of the game's Party Royale mode, which featured in-game musical performances from Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, and deadmau5.

Fans of Diplo's country alter ego can also look forward to a follow-up to Snake Oil after he recently confirmed another Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley record in an interview with Rolling Stone.

