Diplo Partners with TikTok to Host Live Meditative Experience for Mental Health Awareness Day

With all the chaos going on this year, taking moments for yourself to focus on nurturing your mental health has become more important than ever. The Grammy Award winning jack-of-all-trades Diplo is here to help you do just that by teaming up with TikTok to host a special meditative music experience in honor of Mental Health Awareness Day. He will go live on the platform to present "Diplo & Secular Sabbath with Rhye - Looking For Me(ntal Health Awareness) LIVE" stream.

c/o Audible Treats

The special is Diplo's latest venture into the meditative and mental health space after recently dropping his first full-length ambient album, MMXX. The one-hour meditative experience with Secular Sabbath will draw from Diplo's events he's held at Coachella, as well as the livestreams he's been performing during the global lockdown period. It will feature appearances from Rhye, who has a vocal feature on the new album, as well as many other surprises.

"Diplo & Secular Sabbath with Rhye - Looking For Me(ntal Health Awareness) LIVE" will raise funds for the JED Foundation, an organization that empowers teens and young adults with the skills and support to grow into healthy, thriving adults. TikTok has also partnered with The Trevor Project, Providence Health, and Seize the Awkward as a way to bring these topics to the forefront, advocating for emotional well-being.

