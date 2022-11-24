Skip to main content
Watch Apple CEO Tim Cook Control Diplo's Cryo Blasts In Vegas

Cook made his way over to XS Nightclub at the Wynn, where he joined Diplo onstage for a rare moment.

Diplo/Twitter

What happens when Apple CEO Tim Cook strolls into a Diplo concert in Las Vegas

Apparently Cook takes control. The tech titan was recently spotted in Las Vegas for the opening night of Adele’s highly publicized residency, where he eventually made his way over to XS Nightclub at the Wynn to join the Grammy-nominated DJ and producer. Believe it or not, it's not the first time the two have hung out.

If the below TikTok video posted by Diplo is any indication, he made a “deal” which ultimately resulted in Cook joining him and taking control of the stage's cryo blasts.

For Diplo’s part of the deal, a photo of him was to be made as the default wallpaper of every iPhone. This obviously isn't happening, but it’s a funny nod seeing two very different worlds collide onstage.

Check out the clip below.

