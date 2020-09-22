Diplo Has Urged Fans to Vote—In His Birthday Suit

Editor's Note: This article includes a photo that contains partial nudity, which some readers may find offensive.

One day, Diplo is performing ambient music at a stargazing concert. The next, he's going full nude on Instagram.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer took to Instagram today, September 22nd, to remind his fans to vote in one of the most unorthodox ways you'll see. Ahead of the impending federal election, Diplo stripped naked on a dock overlooking a pond and snapped a photo before deciding to crystallize it on Instagram for all to bare witness (see what I did there?). Along with the post came a caption reading, "Don't forget to register to vote."

Whether you call the move genius or crude, there's no denying that EDM's ultimate Renaissance man knows how to command attention and stand by his convictions. If there was ever a phlegmatic presence in the electronic music scene—someone who does things their way without a care for what others think—it's Diplo.

You can check out the post below.

