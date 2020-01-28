Dirtybird Announces 2 New Festivals Alongside Campout, BBQ and Players Dates

Dirtybird are pulling out all the stops for their 15th anniversary year by dropping several announcements at once. In addition to revealing the dates for Dirtybird BBQ, Dirtybird Campout, and Dirtybird Players, the tech house label will launch two new events: Dirtybird CampINN and Birdhouse Festival Los Angeles.

BBQ will see Claude VonStroke and company visit five U.S. cities from May 2nd-August 22nd, whereas Campout will return to Woodland Hills, California from October 1st-4th. Players will once again grace Miami's Club Space from the evening of March 20th through the following afternoon. DJs for each of the aforementioned events have yet to be announced.

Undoubtedly, though, the two new festivals are the most exciting announcements of the lot. CampINN will see the label take over an entire resort in Orlando, Florida from September 4th-7th, after they were forced to discontinue Dirtybird Campout East in nearby St. Cloud. Birdhouse Festival Los Angeles, on the other hand, will carry the baton passed by its flagship Chicago event for a gathering at Exposition Park on May 9th and 10th.

VonStroke founded Dirtybird in 2005, signing music by artists like Justin Martin and Sammy D in addition to tracks of his own. As house began its resurgence at the height of the past decade's EDM boom, the label grew into a full-fledged movement encompassing events throughout the U.S.



More information on BBQ, Campout, Players, CampINN and Birdhouse Festival can be found on each event brand's respective website.

