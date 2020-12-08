Dirtybird Co-Founder Worthy Announces She is Transgender

Worthy, one of Dirtybird's co-founders and original artists, has announced that she is Transgender.

Worthy shared the news in a triumphant Facebook post, writing that she considers herself to be non-binary and feels "stronger, happier, and more in charge" of her life. "Today I break free, come out (or whatever metaphor I am supposed to be using) I am ready to say this to the WORLD!!!" she wrote. "I am Transgender."

Worthy helped launch Dirtybird over 15 years ago as one of its four co-founders. In addition to dropping many groundbreaking tracks on the renowned imprint, she released music on Polydor, Defected, and Toolroom, among other illustrious dance music banners. At one point, her sound was described by techno music legend Carl Cox as "powerful, rocking, funky, bass-driven music at its best" which represented "the new wave in house music."

"It’s been a real struggle for most of my life as my repression has caused me to be unsure of myself, I experienced overwhelming depression, and often I would feel lost. Because of the cruel stories society has told about trans people, I put a lot of shame and hate around this part of me," Worthy's announcement continued. "I thought it was wrong because I didn’t fully understand it, but not anymore!!! Today I am feeling stronger, happier, and more in charge of my life. I have now been on hormone therapy for 4 months and feel more like my real self every day. I hope that by coming out I can give someone else the strength to embrace themselves the way I finally am. If you are struggling please reach out to me."

You can read Worthy's announcement in full below.

FOLLOW WORTHY:

Web: worthy-music.com

Facebook: facebook.com/WorthySF

Twitter: twitter.com/w_o_r_t_h_y

Spotify: spoti.fi/36Xnjo3