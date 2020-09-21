Dirtybird is Hosting a Mix Competition to Win a DJ Set at Upcoming Virtual Festival

Ever dream about performing at one of Dirtybird's world-famous music festivals? You're in luck, because Claude VonStroke's renowned label has hatched a mix competition for DJs to perform at "Dirtybird Couchout," Dirtybird’s forthcoming livestream event that was developed to replace the brand's beloved Campout event. VonStroke, the label's esteemed founder and papa bird, will help judge the contest and choose a winner.

DJs who'd like to take a quack at the contest (see what I did there?) can submit their sets via OnNow.tv. Participating artists will have to create and submit a 30-60 minute YouTube video of themselves DJing a Dirtybird Campout-themed set as well as an accompanying tracklist. The top ten finalists will be reviewed by VonStroke and one winner will be chosen to DJ at Couchout. The winner and two runners-up will also each receive two tickets to the next in-person Dirtybird Campout as well as a Dirtybird merchandise bundle and a week as a "Featured Livestream Creator" on OnNow.tv's platform.

The submission deadline is this Friday, September 25th and the winner will be announced on October 2nd.

