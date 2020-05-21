Disclosure Announces First LP In Five Years, Shares Tracklist Along with Album Single "ENERGY"

After a 5-year hiatus on the album front, Disclosure is reentering the fray after dropping a bomb of an announcement that their forthcoming ENERGY LP is on the way.

ENERGY flaunts a star-studded rolodex of collaborations, including Kehlani, Common, Kelis, slowthai, Channel Tres, and Aminé, among others.

The famed dance music duo also released the project's titular track along with the announcement, staying true to their deep house roots. “ENERGY” churns along to the groovy house rhythms that helped to catapult them to international stardom while featuring a sample of hip-hop preacher Eric Thomas, who EDM fans may recognize as the voice behind Disclosure's fan favorite 2013 single “When a Fire Starts to Burn.” Refresh your memory below.

“The thing that decided which songs made it and which songs didn’t was that one word: energy," said Disclosure in a joint statement. "Every track was written really quickly. That’s why we had to write so many songs because those ones don’t come up every day. Or every week. Or every month.”

Check out the official video for "ENERGY" below.

The announcement of ENERGY is a welcomed one for fans of Disclosure, whose previous two albums came in 2013 (Settle) and 2015 (Caracal), respectively. Back in February of this year, Disclosure kept dance music audiences at bay with their five-track Ecstasy EP.

ENERGY is releasing on August 28th, 2020 via Capitol Records. You can pre-order the record here and view the tracklist below.

ENERGY Tracklist:

1) Watch Your Step (Kelis)

2) Lavender (Channel Tres)

3) My High (Aminé, slowthai)

4) Who Knew? (Mick Jenkins)

5) Douha (Mali Mali) (Fatoumata Diawara)

6) Fractal (Interlude)

7) Ce N’est Pas (Blik Bassy)

8) ENERGY

9) Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)

10) Birthday (Kehlani, Syd)

11) Reverie (Common)

FOLLOW DISCLOSURE:

Facebook: facebook.com/disclosureuk

Instagram: instagram.com/disclosure

Twitter: twitter.com/disclosure

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/disclosuremusic