Disclosure's Howard Lawrence Announces Hiatus From Touring: "I've Hit a Breaking Point"

"I really need to take some time to look after myself."

Hollie Fernando

Howard Lawrence, one half of brother-producer duo Disclosure, has announced he has "hit a breaking point" and will not be performing on their upcoming Australian tour. 

"I really need to take some time to look after myself," Lawrence wrote on social media. "Guy [Lawrence] (absolute soldier) will still be coming with the rest of our amazing team to deliver bangers to all you lovely ravers down under." 

According to the statement, Lawrence has been "really struggling" with being back on the road again despite trying his "absolute best" to push through for Disclosure's fans. It's unclear at this time when or if he will return to performing alongside his brother. 

But, Lawrence, promised, he'll be spending his time away "writing more songs for you all to make up for it." 

Read the full statement, to which artists like Tiësto, Zedd and Channel Tres responded to with overwhelming support, below.

