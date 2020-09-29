Disclosure and Kelis Discuss Inspiration Behind Collaborative Single "Watch Your Step"

As Disclosure's ENERGY LP continues its barnstorming ascent up the charts, the Grammy Award-nominated duo recently took time to deconstruct one of the record's standout singles, "Watch Your Step." They were joined by the track's vocalist and collaborator, famed "Milkshake" singer-songwriter Kelis, who offered some insight into its background and inspiration.

"I wanted to bring it back to those elements of the 90s, the breakbeat era and how fun that was," Kelis said. "It should be stuff that you want to repeat. It should be stuff that you want to—that you don't have to think about. It should just be easy, and it should flow."

The concepts of energy and absorption are deeply explored in Disclosure's third studio album, which has seen a staggering amount of press in recent weeks. In the discussion with Kelis, Disclosure's Howard Lawrence went on to describe his inspiration behind the song, which was inspired by genuine, club-fueled energy and the visceral moments that can only be experienced on dance floors. "It's that moment of when you're in the dancefloor, or the club or whatever, and you lose yourself in the moment," said Lawrence. "But then you see someone else who's also lost themselves in the moment, and you have that interaction. And it's the magic of being in one of those places."

Disclosure have been quite candid as of late, opening up about a number of sensitive topics, including contracting COVID-19 and working with the late hip-hop star Mac Miller.

You can listen to "Watch Your Step" below.

