Disclosure Hosted a 4-Hour Twitch Session to Crown a Winner of Their First Remix Contest

Disclosure decided to step outside the box for their first-ever remix contest, hosting a marathon 4-hour Twitch session to cycle through the various submissions and crown a winner. With nothing but time on their hands following the release of their scintillating ENERGY LP, brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence treated their fans to a unique livestream experience via Twitch on September 8th.

The subject of the remix competition was a track called "Restless," an unreleased Disclosure tune that was produced specifically for the Twitch initiative. After going through countless remixes and offering notes on each one, the duo finally chose their top three with Havoc & Lawn, Never Dull, and Higgo taking home the bronze, silver, and gold, respectively. "You just won a shitload of plugins you probably already have," Guy told Higgo.

The remixes have not been released yet, but you can check out a snippet of Higgo's winning rework below. The full 4-hour stream is also available if you ran out of bread recipes during lockdown.

