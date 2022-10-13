Skip to main content
Disclosure Celebrate 10 Years of "Latch," Tease Follow-Up Collab With Sam Smith

A decade after releasing their breakthrough collab, it seems another is on the way.

Sam Smith/Twitter

Disclosure and Sam Smith's smash hit, "Latch," turned 10 years old on October 8th. Now, a decade after their breakthrough collab soundtracked countless memories and permeated through pop culture, it seems another is on the way.

"Shall we give them all a new one next week?????" Disclosure wrote in a celebratory Twitter thread.

"Latch" catapulted Disclosure and Sam Smith into the limelight on that day in 2012, a year that gave rise to a staggering number of generational EDM anthems.

According to Nielsen SoundScan, "Latch" became one of the top-selling Dance/Electronic Songs in 2014, two years after the song's release. It marked Disclosure's first top 10 single in the U.S. and the second for Smith, who went on to win four Grammy Awards.

It seems their collaborative saga is still going strong. Last month, Disclosure unveiled a huge remix of Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" during their performance at London's All Points East. The highly anticipated track is expected to release in the coming weeks.

