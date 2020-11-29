Save the Trees With Disclosure and Treeapp's New Collaborative T-Shirt

Save the Trees With Disclosure and Treeapp's New Collaborative T-Shirt

Each purchase of the shirt will result in a tree being planted in the UK on the buyer's behalf.
Helping fans protect the environment during the UK's National Tree Week, Grammy Award-nominated duo Disclosure has recently announced a new t-shirt collaboration with British tech company Treeapp, whose mobile app allows users to plant trees from their phones for free. 

Co-branded with each group's logo and screen-printed with the words "This T-Shirt planted a tree," every shirt keeps its word, with sales facilitating the planting of a tree in the UK on the buyers' behalf. 

The limited edition shirt is an extension of Disclosure's "Big Tree ENERGY" clothing line, released in support of their most recent album ENERGY. Like all pieces in the line, this new t-shirt will be delivered to purchasers in biodegradable packaging. It is currently available for pre-order here and will officially go on sale December 4th, 2020. 

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the ecosystems found in forests are critical to preserving the world's biodiversity and absorbing accumulated carbon dioxide in the planet's atmosphere. While the rate of deforestation has decreased between 2015 and 2020 from numbers in the 1990s, we are still losing an estimated 10 million hectares of trees each year, with each hectare amounting to about two and a half football fields worth of ground coverage. 

