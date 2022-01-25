Disclosure Announce Release Date of Collaboration With Zedd

Zedd and Disclosure are turning sage words of advice into dance music's next coveted collaboration.

Fans won't have to wait long for it either. "You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free," is due out this Friday.

Though this announcement may come as a surprise to many given the stylistic differences in the artists' backgrounds, signs of a potential collaboration have been bubbling for some time. Most recently, the two were slipping fans clips from a studio session back in October immediately following the release of Disclosure's Never Enough EP.

The friendly dynamic between the two was nothing new. In fact, Zedd in particular has made his appreciation for Disclosure quite public in the past. "Can we pls talk about how amazing this new Disclosure song is," he mused after the release of Disclosure's "Ultimatum" in 2018.

We didn't know it at the time, but technically Disclosure front-ran the news just days ago after announcing their return to North America for a full 2022 tour. Tickets to the "You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free" tour go on sale the same day as the upcoming song's release, January 28th at 10AM PT (1PM ET). You can pre-save it here.

