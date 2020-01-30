Disco Donnie Presents Launches R.A.V.E. to Increase Voter Turnout In 2020

Disco Donnie Presents has announced a new initiative to get out the vote in 2020. The promotional company - which is the lifeblood behind popular events such as Sunset Music Festival and Ubbi Dubbi Festival - will launch the R.A.V.E. (Register And Vote Everywhere) campaign.

Disco Donnie Presents will team up with Headcount to register voters at their events. Headcount is a non-partisan organization with expertise in this area; to date the organization has worked with over 100 festivals and touring artists to increase voter turnout. The group claims to have registered over 600,000 voters through such methods since 2004.

On the initiative, Disco Donnie (real name Donnie Estopinal) said:

"Many people have become divided and embittered in the current political environment and process. I see people arguing online over a variety of issues, which is their right, but there's more people can do than being a keyboard warrior. We want to encourage and inspire people to register to vote and participate in our democracy."



Estopinal ran a similar campaign to register voters in 2016 as part of their Disco Donnie For President initiative. Going forward, attendees will have the opportunity to register at all forthcoming Disco Donnie Presents events, check their registration status, and confirm their polling location.

The 2020 election cycle is nearly underway. Readers who want to register to vote, and check their status online, can also do so by visiting the R.A.V.E. official website.

