MTV Adds "Best Quarantine Performance" Category to VMA's, DJ D-Nice Nominated for #DanceTogether

Back in March 2020, when COVID-19 was roaring its ugliest head, DJ D-Nice hosted his "Homeschool at Club Quarantine" show on Instagram Live. Offering a serendipitous glimmer of positivity by funneling an at-home dance party to living rooms all over the globe, the New York City-based DJ and hip-hop artist performed for 9 hours straight on March 21st.

The unprecedented livestream attracted a staggering 100,000 viewers, including Rihanna, Lenny Kravitz, Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama, and Mark Zuckerberg, among many others. The show ultimately became a prescient harbinger for the lockdown age, signaling the start of an inescapable and increasingly robust live music streaming landscape.

Ahead of its iconic Video Music Awards show, MTV has announced two new categories designed to reward the artists who used their time in quarantine to connect with their fans virtually. In addition to the usual suspects, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," and "Song of the Year," MTV added "Best Music Video from Home" and "Best Quarantine Performance." Thanks to his "Club MTV presents #DanceTogether" performance, DJ D-Nice was nominated for the latter award.

Also nominated for the "Best Quarantine Performance" award are Chloe & Halle ("'Do It' from MTV’s Prom-athon"), CNCO ("Unplugged At Home"), John Legend ("#togetherathome Concert Series"), Lady Gaga ("'Smile' from One World: Together At Home"), and Post Malone ("Nirvana Tribute").

To no surprise, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led the field in nominations with nine each while Billie Eilish and The Weeknd each received six nods. The 2020 VMA's will air live on August 30th at 8PM ET (5PM PDT).

FOLLOW DJ D-NICE:

Facebook: facebook.com/CallMeDNice

Instagram: instagram.com/dnice

Twitter: twitter.com/djdnice