Skip to main content
DJ Dies Following Performance at Thailand's Wonderfruit Festival: Report

DJ Dies Following Performance at Thailand's Wonderfruit Festival: Report

An Indonesian attendee of the festival was also pronounced dead, according to local reports.

Daniel Dinu

An Indonesian attendee of the festival was also pronounced dead, according to local reports.

A DJ has died after performing at Thailand's Wonderfruit Festival, Coconuts Bangkok reports.

Guillaume Wyss, a Bangkok-based DJ better known as Boogie G, was found unresponsive on the Wonderfruit Festival grounds on the morning of December 16th. He had performed a DJ set at the event early Friday morning from midnight to 2am.

Medics arrived in an attempt to resuscitate Wyss, but reportedly failed to do so before taking him to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We’re devastated by the loss of our husband, father, son, brother and friend Guillaume Wyss aka Boogie G," the DJ's wife, Pich Wyss, wrote in a Facebook post. "He was loved and he loved you all."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

general djing
GEAR + TECH

TIDAL's New Tool Allows Subscribers to DJ for Their Friends and Followers

"DJ" is still in its beta phase and only available to use on iOS.

By Lennon Cihak
Holy Ship, Wrecked. 2022
EVENTS

Everyone Is a Captain On "Holy Ship! Wrecked"— And No One Walks the Plank Alone

Raver pirates returned to the seas to party with Wax Motif, Valentino Khan, Zeds Dead and many more in 2022.

By Leah McClure
general festival
NEWS

DJ Dies Following Performance at Thailand's Wonderfruit Festival: Report

An Indonesian attendee of the festival was also pronounced dead, according to local reports.

By Jason Heffler

Authorities also confirmed the death of Kimo Rusna, an Indonesian attendee who was also pronounced dead after being transported from the festival to Pattaya Memorial.

"He died at hospital because of a heart attack," Rusna's wife, Dewa Sri Luce Rusna, told Coconuts Bangkok. "We are currently in grieving."

According to police, multiple witnesses reported seeing Rusna fall from the stands to the festival's grounds. An autopsy is pending and preliminary investigations are determining whether or not Rusna was under the influence of drugs or narcotics.

"In both these isolated incidents, onsite medical staff immediately assessed and treated the individuals who were then transferred to Pattaya Memorial Hospital & Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, where they sadly passed away at approximately 11:45pm, Friday, 16 Dec & 5:00am, Saturday, 17 December respectively," reads a statement released by Wonderfruit's founders, Pete Phornprapha and Montonn Jira. "We are committed to work with and assist local authorities in their ongoing inquiries. We have also been in touch with the families who ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The fatalities were the first to occur since Wonderfruit's inception in 2014, according to a statement from spokesperson Muanprae Wannasri. Chonburi's Nong Prue police department is reportedly launching an investigation into the matter.

Related

Nocturnal Wonderland
NEWS

Police Launch Investigation Following Suspected Overdose Death at Nocturnal Wonderland: Report

A 27-year-old man died at the electronic music festival in San Bernardino.

migos takeoff
NEWS

Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead at 28: Report

The famed hip-hop artist was reportedly killed overnight at a Houston bowling alley.

Maya Nager
NEWS

19-Year-Old Woman Dies After Collapsing at Scotland's Terminal V Festival: Report

Maya Nager is believed to have ingested an unknown substance prior to the event, which bills itself as the largest dance music festival in Scotland.

119920017_1785498271605642_203792639130899853_n
NEWS

Freekill, French DJ and Electronic Music Producer, Has Died

"A guy that made everyone smile and brightened every room he walked into," wrote DJ Snake.

dj-kay-slay
NEWS

DJ Kay Slay, Pioneering Record Producer and DJ, Dead at 55

The influential New York artist reportedly passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Carnage
EVENTS

Watch Carnage Perform DJ Set in "COVID Free" Thailand

RARE Thailand functioned as the country's first normalized concert since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1965533_635326896560057_4925676999296510390_o
INDUSTRY

Thailand's Hospitals Are On the "Brink of Collapse" After COVID-19 Spreads Through Nightclubs

According to a report by The Independent, Thailand's third wave of the virus emanated from a spread in the country's nightlife in April.

erick morillo
NEWS

Famed DJ Erick Morillo Dead at 49

According to reports, Morillo's body was found in Miami Beach.