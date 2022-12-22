DJ Dies Following Performance at Thailand's Wonderfruit Festival: Report

A DJ has died after performing at Thailand's Wonderfruit Festival, Coconuts Bangkok reports.

Guillaume Wyss, a Bangkok-based DJ better known as Boogie G, was found unresponsive on the Wonderfruit Festival grounds on the morning of December 16th. He had performed a DJ set at the event early Friday morning from midnight to 2am.

Medics arrived in an attempt to resuscitate Wyss, but reportedly failed to do so before taking him to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We’re devastated by the loss of our husband, father, son, brother and friend Guillaume Wyss aka Boogie G," the DJ's wife, Pich Wyss, wrote in a Facebook post. "He was loved and he loved you all."

Authorities also confirmed the death of Kimo Rusna, an Indonesian attendee who was also pronounced dead after being transported from the festival to Pattaya Memorial.

"He died at hospital because of a heart attack," Rusna's wife, Dewa Sri Luce Rusna, told Coconuts Bangkok. "We are currently in grieving."

According to police, multiple witnesses reported seeing Rusna fall from the stands to the festival's grounds. An autopsy is pending and preliminary investigations are determining whether or not Rusna was under the influence of drugs or narcotics.

"In both these isolated incidents, onsite medical staff immediately assessed and treated the individuals who were then transferred to Pattaya Memorial Hospital & Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, where they sadly passed away at approximately 11:45pm, Friday, 16 Dec & 5:00am, Saturday, 17 December respectively," reads a statement released by Wonderfruit's founders, Pete Phornprapha and Montonn Jira. "We are committed to work with and assist local authorities in their ongoing inquiries. We have also been in touch with the families who ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The fatalities were the first to occur since Wonderfruit's inception in 2014, according to a statement from spokesperson Muanprae Wannasri. Chonburi's Nong Prue police department is reportedly launching an investigation into the matter.