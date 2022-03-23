DJ Diesel Aims to Spotlight the Next Generation of Artists With New Showcase Series

Once known for his scoring, DJ Diesel is now shifting his focus to assists.

The world's biggest DJ teased a new event series over the weekend called "Shaq's Bass Allstars Who’s Next Edition." Using his gargantuan platform to support the artists waiting for their big break, it seems Diesel is planning to start a recurring showcase of young and hungry bass music producers.

Not only will he host the events, but he will also perform as the opener, he said, so the spotlight is on the rising stars.

The first entry in the new series took place over St. Patrick's Day Weekend at The Vanguard in Orlando, Florida. At the event, Diesel brought out young bass music producers Rated R, VRG, VLCN, and Protaxia.

In addition to sharing the stage with the fresh talent, Diesel brought out VRG during his set for the premiere of an unreleased collaboration.

At the time of writing, Diesel has not announced when the next entry in "Shaq's Bass Allstars Who’s Next Edition" will take place, but, his entire list of upcoming shows can be found here.

