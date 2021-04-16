This DJ Travels From Farm to Farm to Educate About Vaccinations

This DJ Travels From Farm to Farm to Educate About Vaccinations

Ricardo Castorena is using his beat-matching skills to combat unfounded vaccination myths.
Author:
Publish date:

Nova Safo/Marketplace

Ricardo Castorena is using his beat-matching skills to combat unfounded vaccination myths.

As vaccinations continue to circulate, the news of communities who are vastly underserved seems to fly under the radar. One group in particular is farmworkers, who have been hit especially hard by the impact of COVID-19.

The United Farm Workers' Elizabeth Strater explained that at least 1 in 3 farmworkers in California have COVID-19 antibodies, which means they have already been infected with the virus. According to Marketplace Business News, who gathered data from Purdue University, as much as 18% of the US agricultural and farmworker population has tested positive for COVID-19, a number that pales in comparison to 5% of the nation's general population.

The challenge is now making sure that these essential workers are going out to get their vaccinations, which apparently has been difficult due to far-fetched myths about inoculation.

“There’s several myths that are circulating in our community," said Trinidad Solis of the Fresno County Department of Public Health. "Some of them being that perhaps the vaccines can integrate into our DNA or that there’s a microchip in them.”

Ricardo Castorena, a former educator and current DJ, is traveling from farm to farm and using his beat-matching skills to combat this phenomenon.

Ricardo Castorena

Ricardo Castorena, former educator and current DJ, is using his platform to promote vaccination awareness in Central California. 

Performing DJ sets to attract workers to local vaccination sites, Castorena is doing major outreach out in Selma, California, an agricultural community in the Central Valley. 

“I told them, if you get vaccinated, I’m gonna throw your farm a carne asada party,” Castorena told Safo. “So now, I had to go have a carne asada party in the middle of a field, which I’ve done many times. But there’s always these funny ways to convince them, right? Because we’re, in our culture, la fiesta is everything.”

You can read the full story detailing Castorena's efforts here

Related

General
NEWS

The Future of Festivals? Ticketmaster May Require COVID-19 Vaccination Proof to Attend Concerts

Will verified vaccination speed up the return to traditional live events?

covid-19 vaccine
NEWS

Goldenvoice in Talks to Develop Mass Vaccination Site in Coachella Valley

The event promoter is lending their logistical expertise for the public good in the fight against COVID-19.

SLANDER
NEWS

SLANDER's Derek Anderson Opens Up About Mental Health Issues

"Looking back on this past year I feel that I have grown 10 years mentally but only 1 year physically."

Beach Closure 1
NEWS

Look Inside This Illegal Rave Broken Up by Police at a UK Nature Reserve

UK partygoers ignored authorities' wishes and put wildlife at risk for a night of debauchery.

mask
INDUSTRY

Some British Festival Directors are Urging the Government to Require Proof of Vaccination for Attendance

Some believe it would be an infringement of personal rights to require vaccination for event attendance.

hitesh-dewasi-AJ-YiPjnFiw-unsplash
INDUSTRY

New Survey Reveals COVID-19 Has Influenced DJs to Stop Pursuing Music Careers

Tough times for live performers amid the pandemic have caused some to rethink their career path altogether.

police
NEWS

Police Called On Senior Citizens in Line for COVID-19 Vaccine Due to Reports of "Illegal Rave"

Police were called in to break up a rave, what they found instead was rather unexpected.

Ultra Music Festival Stage
NEWS

Ultra Abu Dhabi Postponed Amid COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The debut of Ultra Abu Dhabi will not go as planned because of the new coronavirus.