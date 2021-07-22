DJ and Live Nation Executive Identified as Victim in Miami Condominium Collapse
Publish date:

DJ and Live Nation Executive Identified as Victim in Miami Condominium Collapse

Theresa Velásquez and her parents passed away on June 24th as a result of the Surfside condominium building collapse in Miami.
Author:

Live Nation

Theresa Velásquez and her parents passed away on June 24th as a result of the Surfside condominium building collapse in Miami.

Tragedy struck in Miami on June 24th when the Surfside condominium building collapsed, leading to a death toll of 97 people. Among the victims were DJ-turned-Live Nation executive Theresa Velásquez, along with her parents Julio and Angela.

Performing under the name DJ Theresa, Velásquez was a DJ and label owner of Audio4Play, and also worked for major brands such as SFX Entertainment and Sony Music before moving onto Live Nation at the age of 36.

Velásquez became a Senior Vice President at Live Nation's Los Angeles office, where she advocated for inclusivity for the industry's LBGTQ+ artists and women. She earned a spot on Billboard's Pride List of industry-shaping LGBTQ+ executives last year.

Theresa Velásquez died as a result of the Surfside condominium building collapse in Miami.

Theresa Velásquez died as a result of the Surfside condominium building collapse in Miami.

Recommended Articles

_118977138_deegees
MUSIC RELEASES

Foo Fighters Have Dropped a Disco Album: Listen

The iconic rock band have released the EP, dubbed "Hail Satan," under their new Dee Gees alias.

thumbnail_image0
NEWS

DJ and Live Nation Executive Identified as Victim in Miami Condominium Collapse

Theresa Velásquez and her parents passed away on June 24th as a result of the Surfside condominium building collapse in Miami.

boys onize
EVENTS

Boys Noize to Perform Live at Virtual Decentral Games Event

Decentral Games is the first fully decentralized 3D virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

"Our hearts break for the loss of our beloved Theresa Velásquez, her parents Angela and Julio, and everyone taken far too soon in the tragic accident in Surfside, FL,” Live Nation said in a statement. “Theresa was an impassioned leader at Live Nation, who elevated every project she was part of, at the same time breaking down barriers for women and the LGBTQIA+ community. We will always remember and honor the impact she made, and will miss her dearly."

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, and loved ones of Theresa Velásquez.

Related

women nation fund
NEWS

Live Nation Announces Women Nation Fund set to Invest In Female Run Music Businesses

Run in conjunction with the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative by the University of Southern California, Live Nation is putting their money where their mouth is and taking major steps towards equality in the music biz.

Live Nation
INDUSTRY

Live Nation Announces Revised Refund Policy for Ticketholders

Live Nation's CEO took to Twitter to share the good news.

Live Nation VP
NEWS

Live Nation VP of Finance and Strategic Initiatives Arrested for Using a Pen to Film Up Women’s Skirts

Not only was this Live Nation VP, Andrew Macrae, filming up unsuspecting subway riders skirts but also secretly filming his female neighbor and house guest!

Mikaela Jav
NEWS

Ibiza DJ Accused of $14 Million Money Laundering Scheme

Mikaela Jav, cousin of Azerbaijan's President, received nearly $19.6 million in funds from "questionable origins."

HARD Summer
NEWS

Live Nation to Face Lawsuit Over Teen's Fatal 2015 Drug Overdose at HARD Summer

A judge ruled that the entertainment giant must face a suit filed by the family of Katie Dix, who died of a drug overdose in 2015.

general
EVENTS

Live Nation and Studio Brussels are Selling Tickets to a Post-COVID Rave—With No Date

The "I Want To Dance Again" party begins as soon as the COVID-19 threat ends.

hard summer
NEWS

Parents Suing Live Nation Over Daughter's Lethal Drug Overdose Request Dismissal

The request to dismiss the lawsuit by the family of Katie Dix, who died after an apparent drug overdose HARD Summer 2015, points to a confidential settlement.

Live Nation
NEWS

Live Nation Acquires Remaining Songkick Assets and Settles Suit for $110 Million

This long standing legal battle between Songkick and Ticketmaster has finally come to a settlement days before it was ready to go to trial!