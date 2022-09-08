Skip to main content
DJ Perly Makes History As First Woman to Win Two DMC U.S. DJ Championships

Jay Ritter

Oh, how the turn tables for DJ Perly.

The Bronx-born turntable virtuoso has won her second DMC U.S. DJ Championship title, making her the first woman to ever do so. Perly, who has been spinning since the age of 12, won her first championship in 2017—when the contest was held in-person—before winning again in August.

With a true passion for the art of turntablism, Perly has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft and honing her talents.

"It's an honor and I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent the U.S. in the finals again," the dexterous DJ told HipHopDX. "Prepping for any battle is tough, no lie. It's all about hard work and determination. I always knew that deep down inside I had it in me to do, I just needed to dive deeper from within, meditate, connect with myself, work harder and focus."

"As stressful as it was and is, I just had to keep pushing," Perly continued. "The fire in my heart and soul never went out. It was always there, I just had to keep feeding it and let it burn bright to show me the way in my personal journey to greatness."

Over the years, Perly has gained recognition from some of the world's most iconic turntablists, including A-Trak, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Rob Swift, Mista Sinista and more. She's now set to compete in the 2022 DMC World Championship from October through December.

