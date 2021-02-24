DJ Snake Confirms New Collaboration With Selena Gomez

To celebrate "Taki Taki" going 4x Platinum, Snake and Gomez officially announced round two.
DJ Snake (via Twitter)

At long last, DJ Snake and Selena Gomez are teaming up on a new song.

Snake took to Twitter today to formally confirm a new collaboration with Gomez, who featured on the superstar producer's 2018 global smash hit "Taki Taki" alongside Ozuna and Cardi B. To celebrate that track going 4x Platinum, he shared a clip that shows a text conversation between the two, wherein he tells the pop star, "I think it's time we gave them another one" before sending a short audio clip.

This is a promo, of course, so viewers weren't treated to any real audio. They're only able to see its waveform. Regardless, fans can find solace in Gomez's response, which confirms a collaborative song on the horizon. "OMG I love this!" she wrote. "Let's do it!"

Gomez went on to share the video as well, fanning the flames of the announcement and sending her fanbase into full-blown hysteria. Check out the clip below.

