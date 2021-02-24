DJ Snake Confirms New Collaboration With Selena Gomez

At long last, DJ Snake and Selena Gomez are teaming up on a new song.

Snake took to Twitter today to formally confirm a new collaboration with Gomez, who featured on the superstar producer's 2018 global smash hit "Taki Taki" alongside Ozuna and Cardi B. To celebrate that track going 4x Platinum, he shared a clip that shows a text conversation between the two, wherein he tells the pop star, "I think it's time we gave them another one" before sending a short audio clip.

This is a promo, of course, so viewers weren't treated to any real audio. They're only able to see its waveform. Regardless, fans can find solace in Gomez's response, which confirms a collaborative song on the horizon. "OMG I love this!" she wrote. "Let's do it!"

Gomez went on to share the video as well, fanning the flames of the announcement and sending her fanbase into full-blown hysteria. Check out the clip below.

