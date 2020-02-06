DJ Snake's "Frequency 75" Featured in Fast and Furious 9 Trailer

DJ Snake is once again joining the Fast and Furious family after being featured in the new trailer for Fast and Furious 9 A.K.A. F9. The longstanding franchise is known for delivering all things high octane - including their music selection. There really is no better genre for racing then electronic music, so it should come to no surprise that the French producer was featured in multiple of the franchise's soundtracks.

He was first featured in the 2014 trailer for Fast and Furious 7 with his track "Get Low" in collaboration with Dillion Francis. That installment also featured his uber-popular hit "Turn Down For What" with Lil Jon. He's clearly an artist they can rely on, so the director joined forces again with the Pardon My French member, incorporating his 2019 single "Frequency 75" into the newest trailer.

The track pairs perfectly with the insane stunts and high-speed chases depicted in the almost four-minute trailer. The steady, rippling synth work just makes you want to go fast. Fans of the franchise will get a chance to see the story play out on May 22nd, 2020 in theaters worldwide.

H/T: We Rave You

