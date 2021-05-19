DJ Snake, Louis The Child, ZHU, More Nab Summer Residencies in Las Vegas

DJ Snake, Louis The Child, ZHU, More Nab Summer Residencies in Las Vegas

The Zouk Group is taking over the Strip.
The Zouk Group is taking over the Strip.

Zouk Group has unveiled its next batch of talent for the upcoming season at Resorts World Las Vegas

The company first revealed that both Zedd and Tiësto inked multi-year residences at the Strip's two newest venues, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub. The lavish venues are now confirmed to feature DJ Snake, Becky G, and Madison Beer as headliners.

The new resort is positioned to become the Strip's premier one-stop shop for entertainment this summer. Zouk Group also revealed that Louis The Child, Cash Cash, R3hab, and Gareth Emery, among other high-profile artists, have nabbed residencies at its two flagship clubs. 

Zouk Nightclub

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. 

Starting July 4th, Zouk Group will be hosting their day-to-night Sunday concept party, "Moonbeam." They confirmed last week that Green Velvet, Disclosure, Jamie Jones, Duke Dumont, BLOND:ISH, and CamelPhat would be performing at the tropical oasis-inspired event series.

Joining the roster will be Eli & Fur, MK, Purple Disco Machine, The Martinez Brothers, Zen Freeman, and ZHU

Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

"Zouk Group continues to plant its flag as a pioneer in the nightlife industry, showcasing the best talent over the past 30 years at our venues, and the diverse music lineup at Resorts World Las Vegas is no exception," said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. "We can't wait to bring our entertainment philosophy to Las Vegas and introduce the Zouk Group experience to the U.S. for the first time." 

For more information, head over to Zouk Group's official website.

