DJ Snake and Selena Gomez Announce Release Date for New Song "Selfish Love"

Fans can pre-save the song on Spotify or Apple Music now.
Author:
Publish date:

DJ Snake (via Twitter)

Just one day after the announcement of a new collaboration in the works, DJ Snake and Selena Gomez have announced the release date for the song, which they've dubbed "Selfish Love."

It seems that they are marketing the song as a follow-up to "Taki Taki," their global hit with Ozuna and Cardi B that recently went 4x Platinum. Both artists took to Twitter today to share an official teaser, which shows digitized versions of all four "Taki Taki" collaborators dancing to the song in front of a virtual volcano before Snake and Gomez break off from the group to climb it.

The clip ends by revealing the release date of "Selfish Love," which will officially drop on streaming platforms on March 4th, 2021 at 5AM PT (8AM ET, 2PM CET).

You can pre-save the track on Spotify or Apple Music here.

