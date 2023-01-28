DJ Snake Confirmed for Pre-Game Performance Live From the Sidelines of Super Bowl LVII
America's biggest night in sports just got a little bit bigger.
DJ Snake has been confirmed for a performance at this year's Super Bowl, where he'll perform live from the sidelines prior to kickoff and get the NFL's fans gameday-ready.
Snake's forthcoming appearance is sure to mark one of his most visible outings to date. Last year famously saw him sell out the Parc des Princes, a 60,000-capacity venue.
The chart-topping DJ and electronic music producer isn't the only marquee talent taking on the event, as Rihanna is set to headline the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The contenders shaping the biggest matchup in football will be decided over the weekend, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers before the Cincinnati Bengals clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. The winners of each game will head to Phoenix to put it all on the line when Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday, February 12th.
