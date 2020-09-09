A Collaboration Between DJ Snake and The Weeknd Could Be on the Way

A new collaboration between DJ Snake and The Weeknd could be on the horizon.

According to a report by Sada El-Balad, the two artists are set to appear on a forthcoming album by iconic Algerian singer Khaled. While details of the album are scarce, sources say the tracklist will feature 12 songs.

Pouring gasoline on the rumor of a collaboration with the Grammy Award-winning R&B and pop superstar, DJ Snake retweeted a post from a fan, who wrote, "If only [DJ Snake] and [The Weeknd] could announce a collab." Considering the innumerable number of Twitter mentions he receives from his 1.6 million-plus followers on the platform, the fact that he chose to share this specific post is emblematic of an impending announcement.

The retweet could also be a red herring, but taking into account The Weeknd's recent foray into electronic music with his synthwave smash "Blinding Lights" and his joint single with Calvin Harris, "Over Now," a collaboration with DJ Snake would not come as a surprise. At the time of this article's publishing, neither The Weeknd nor DJ Snake have publicly confirmed a collaboration, but fans can certainly find solace in the latter's serendipitous retweet and the Khaled report.

You can check out a screenshot below as well as a recent photo of DJ Snake and Khaled.

Sada El-Balad

