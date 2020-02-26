DJ Snake Threw Down Unreleased Music During a Record-Setting Wall of Death

February 22nd, 2020 will forever go down as the day DJ Snake (real name William Sami Étienne Grigahcine) made history. The French DJ/producer returned to his homeland with a bang, performing at the largest single-day electronic dance event in Europe holding a whopping 40,000 guests. He's known for delivering the utmost in theatrics, so it should come as little surprise what he had up his sleeve next.

During the event, held at the Paris La Défense Arena, Grigahcine organized the largest wall of death the music world has ever seen. He took to his socials to share the unbelievable swarm that broke out to an unreleased track allegedly titled "I Can't Trust Nobody." Now that's how you introduce new music. We can only imagine the hype that will be surrounding the official release of this single.

Grigahcine is clearly on a mission to dominate 2020. He most recently was featured in the new trailer for Fast and Furious 9. Prior to that, we received the updated remix to his smash hit "Loco Contigo" featuring J Balvin, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darrell, and Sech. Catch one of his mindblowing performances at the upcoming Ultra Music Festival and EDC Las Vegas.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

FOLLOW DJ SNAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/djsnake.fr

Twitter: twitter.com/djsnake

Instagram: instagram.com/djsnake

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/djsnake