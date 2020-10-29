Doctor P Has Launched a Drum & Bass Side Project, Freaks & Geeks

Doctor P has broken ground on a new drum & bass side project.

Teaming up with Phil Desborough of famed dubstep group Roksonix, the bass music pioneer quietly unveiled the new alias, Freaks & Geeks, earlier in the month of October after teasing it on social media. A quick skim of Freaks & Geeks' Twitter account reveals a five-year gap in tweets, which means that Roksonix's account was most likely re-skinned to reflect the launch of the newly minted super-duo.

Desborough and Doctor P first connected back in 2010 in the offices of the latter's Circus Records imprint, where Roksonix would go on to release the bulk of their music. Growing up listening to drum & bass, they cite Ed Rush & Optical, Dillinja, and Shy FX as a few of their inspirations. Each went on to pave their own trailblazing paths in the scene, which, at the time, was being revolutionized by acts such as Sub Focus, Noisia, Chase & Status, and the ageless Pendulum.

Freaks & Geeks recently dropped their sophomore single "Helter Skelter," a song that coalesces the ferocity of both producer's signature sounds under a blistering drum & bass umbrella. The track follows the release of the duo's debut, "Discovery," which dips into the more classic drum & bass arsenal for a nostalgic, vocal-driven number—featuring Ruth Royall—that represents a return to their roots. Both releases have been uploaded into one Spotify playlist in a move that could signal a debut EP on the horizon.

It seems the new single isn't so new after all, however. According to a tweet by Freaks & Geeks, "Helter Skelter" was a staple in Doctor P's DJ sets long before he announced the project.

"'Helter Skelter' was getting a wicked reaction in Doctor P sets long before Freaks and Geeks was even announced," the duo wrote in a recent tweet. "This track was made for the clubs and even though we don't have that right now, we are so grateful for all the positive feedback we've had for our second single."

You can find "Helter Skelter" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW FREAKS & GEEKS:

Facebook: facebook.com/freaksandgeeksdnb

Twitter: twitter.com/freaksngeeksdnb

Instagram: instagram.com/freaksandgeeksdnb

Spotify: spoti.fi/3mtVpVi