This Doctor Has Been Livestreaming DJ Sets to Lift Spirits During the COVID-19 Pandemic

This Doctor Has Been Livestreaming DJ Sets to Lift Spirits During the COVID-19 Pandemic

DJ Bodalia has been using his NHSessions streams to entertain the masses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Author:
Publish date:

YouTube

While the idea of an up-and-coming artist holding a day job is nothing new, it's not every day you hear about a doctor who moonlights as a DJ.

Enter DJ Bodalia, a British doctor who just so happens to mix on the side. He's combined his passion for providing care to the public and his love of dance music in a new initiative he calls "NHSessions." On Instagram, he shared a video explaining his story to BBC News.

When speaking with The Guardian, DJ Bodalia explained what it was like working in a hospital during the early days of the pandemic. He would then go on to share how he wanted to start his livestream program in an effort to raise spirits during the tough times.

It was really physically and emotionally challenging, we had to learn at such a quick rate. We didn’t know anything about the virus then and it was just really scary. I wanted to do whatever I could just to give myself a release, and so those who are closest to me would have something to look forward to. My mission at the beginning was just to make those around me feel good.

As one can see from his now-large following, the streams were a hit and have been celebrated around the world. In fact, The Guardian reported that the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, publicly thanked him for his unique show.

You can check out a disco-focused episode of DJ Bodalia's "NHSessions" courtesy of his YouTube channel below.

Source: The Guardian

FOLLOW DJ BODALIA:

Website: bodalia.co.uk
Facebook: facebook.com/bodaliamusic
Instagram: instagram.com/bodaliadj
Spotify: spoti.fi/3qKMjpH

Related

Diplo
NEWS

Diplo Promises Nightly Live-Streamed DJ Sets Amid COVID-19 Quarantines

Diplo is using his platform for the greater good and hosting daily live streams in order entertain those in isolation due to the coronavirus.

An LED-covered archway leading into Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
EVENTS

Bonnaroo 2020 Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Tennessee festival has been moved to late September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

86860227_10157639890560609_2067252988895821824_o
NEWS

Joseph Capriati Has Been Released From the Hospital

The Italian artist has been released from the hospital after being stabbed by his father in January.

Paavo Siljamäki of Above & Beyond
NEWS

Paavo Siljamäki of Above & Beyond has been Diagnosed with COVID-19

“I have such gratitude for the people who risk their lives to help us during difficult spots.”

Bear interrupts Jody Flemming DJ set
NEWS

[WATCH] Wild Bear Interrupts Livestreamed DJ Set

Jody Flemming shared that 20% of the revenue earned from his videos will be donated to the Western North Carolina Nature Center.

Glastonbury
EVENTS

Glastonbury 2020 Has Been Canceled Due to COVID-19

The 50th anniversary of England's legendary festival is the latest to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Guetta COVID-19 relief livestream
NEWS

David Guetta Raises $700,000 for COVID-19 Relief During United at Home Live Stream

With over 12 million viewers, David Guetta's United at Home live stream was able to obtain an incredible amount of donations.

Wakaan Music Festival Liquid Stranger
NEWS

Wakaan Music Festival Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19

Originally slated for this fall, the freeform bass celebration has been postponed until next year.