This Doctor Has Been Livestreaming DJ Sets to Lift Spirits During the COVID-19 Pandemic

While the idea of an up-and-coming artist holding a day job is nothing new, it's not every day you hear about a doctor who moonlights as a DJ.

Enter DJ Bodalia, a British doctor who just so happens to mix on the side. He's combined his passion for providing care to the public and his love of dance music in a new initiative he calls "NHSessions." On Instagram, he shared a video explaining his story to BBC News.

When speaking with The Guardian, DJ Bodalia explained what it was like working in a hospital during the early days of the pandemic. He would then go on to share how he wanted to start his livestream program in an effort to raise spirits during the tough times.

It was really physically and emotionally challenging, we had to learn at such a quick rate. We didn’t know anything about the virus then and it was just really scary. I wanted to do whatever I could just to give myself a release, and so those who are closest to me would have something to look forward to. My mission at the beginning was just to make those around me feel good.

As one can see from his now-large following, the streams were a hit and have been celebrated around the world. In fact, The Guardian reported that the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, publicly thanked him for his unique show.

You can check out a disco-focused episode of DJ Bodalia's "NHSessions" courtesy of his YouTube channel below.

Source: The Guardian

