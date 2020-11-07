This Adorable Dog Named After Richie Hawtin Was Just Reunited With His Family

This Adorable Dog Named After Richie Hawtin Was Just Reunited With His Family

The two-year-old mini bull terrier was missing for nine days before family friends spotted him on the street.
Author:
Publish date:

GLENN JEFFREY/STUFF

For one New Zealand family, distinguished techno producer Richie Hawtin is so beloved that he was given permanent residency in their household, via a puppy named Richie. 

The now-two-year-old mini bull terrier has become an essential member of the Parker family, serving as a best friend and partner in crime. But in late October, Richie went missing from their backyard, and found a stressful nine days later to the family's relief. 

“Richie is goofy, friendly and the most lovable dog in the world," Eliza Parker told Taranaki Daily News. "He’s the world’s most friendly dog."

1604175381285-2

According to the report, Richie was recognized through social media posts by a good samaritan, who then drove Richie home for a cute and cuddly reunion with the Parkers. While he was missing, his search party shared daily stories of owners being reunited with their dogs, upping the energy and restoring hope.

Now go hug your dog! 

