Doja Cat's Forthcoming Album Is Inspired By Afrobeat and House Music

Doja Cat is dipping her toes into the dance music pool for her forthcoming album, revealing in a recent interview that the record is rooted in afrobeat and house music, among other genres.

Following her "Best New Artist" win at the 2020 MTV VMAs, the polarizing Los Angeles-based pop star dished on her upcoming album in a recent interview with MTV News. "I have my album coming, can’t say when," she said when asked about her next project. "I really wanna make it a surprise, I don’t wanna say too much."

"It’s not gonna be perfectly consistent, I’ve never been anyway, but we do have some dancehall stuff on there, some afrobeat stuff, some funk, house," she continued. "I’m trying to cover all bases, I can’t wait for people to hear it." She also mentioned that the album will be similar to her breakout sophomore LP Hot Pink, which spawned the international smash hits "Say So" and "Like That" with Gucci Mane.

At the time of writing, Doja Cat hasn't divulged an official title or release date for her highly anticipated third studio album. You can check out a clip of the interview via the below tweet from MTV News.

FOLLOW DOJA CAT:

Facebook: facebook.com/DojaCat

Instagram: instagram.com/dojacat

Twitter: twitter.com/DojaCat

Spotify: spoti.fi/3lIkyvV