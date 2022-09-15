Doja Cat Reveals Her Fourth Album Will Be Influenced By "Rave Culture"

Doja Cat is delving deep to find new artistic drive from her childhood influences—and she's turning to rave culture for inspiration.

The "Say So" songstress previously announced her upcoming fourth studio album would focus more on her rapping ability, but in a recent interview with CR Fashion Book, she said its production style would also mark a departure from her prior works.

Amid a recent rush of major hip-hop artists turning to dance music for inspiration, such as Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, and Big Sean, Doja Cat is the latest to gravitate towards the genre while noting that these days, '90s German rave music has been more her speed.

Doja Cat demonstrating a makeup routine for Vogue Taiwan in 2020. Vogue Taiwan

"I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun," Doja said. "I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that."

"That’s kind of a hint to the album," she continued. "Rave culture, not house."

Doja Cat's upcoming album, which follows 2021's Platinum-selling Planet Her, does not yet have a release date at the time of writing.