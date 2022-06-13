Skip to main content
Don Diablo Launches New Record Label to Bridge House Music and Contemporary Art

date 2022-06-13

Don Diablo Launches New Record Label to Bridge House Music and Contemporary Art

An offshoot of Diablo's venerated HEXAGON label, HΞXHIBITION was developed to connect artists and fans with a shared love of digital art.

An offshoot of Diablo's venerated HEXAGON label, HΞXHIBITION was developed to connect artists and fans with a shared love of digital art.

One of the electronic music community's most outspoken advocates for digital art is at it again.

Don Diablo has announced a brand new front-line label called HΞXHIBITION. Developed under the umbrella of his flagship HEXAGON brand, the imprint, says the chart-topping Dutch DJ, will bridge timeless house music with contemporary art.

Back in December, Diablo's innovative "HΞXHIBIT III" NFT was sold to a museum collection that showcases original works by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Banksy, among other iconic artists. The towering, hexagonal structure was auctioned off by Sotheby's for $1.2 million.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, one of HEXAGON’s primary goals is to connect artists and fans with a shared love of digital art.

"HΞXHIBITION is my playground to release more club driven music, to bring it back to the underground and the dance floors around the globe," Diablo said. "I am more than excited to explore that side of music again, the type of music that got me into electronic music in the first place growing up."

The first song—or "HΞXHIBIT"—to be released on the new label is "Movin'," a sultry tech house single by Spanish dance music producer Crusy. Take a listen below.

