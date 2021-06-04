Don Diablo to Address United Nations Alongside Pope Francis for World Environment Day

He'll also be releasing a single with Ty Dolla $ign and all proceeds will be donated to Justdiggit.

Don Diablo's undeniable success has landed him on the biggest stage of his career, as today he'll be addressing the United Nations in partnership with Justdiggit to help combat climate change alongside a handful of world leaders.

The United Nations recently stated that their focus during this decade is ecosystem restoration. Diablo, Justdiggit, and the United Nations Environmental Programme are launching a campaign to begin restoration efforts starting at the United Nations Virtual Launch Gala.

Joining Diablo and Justdiggit will be Pope Francis, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall, and UNEP Ambassador Gisele Bündchen.

“During the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, it will be World Environment Day every day for the next 10 years. By bringing back nature from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the sea," said Tim Christopherson, UNEP Coordinator of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, in a press statement. "But it also includes the many small actions everyone can take, every day: growing trees, regreening our cities, rewilding our gardens or cleaning up trash alongside rivers and coasts. Is it too much to ask? By listening to our favorite music, we can get inspired to regreen mother nature with #GenerationRestoration."

You watch the UN Virtual Launch Gala here at 3PM CET.

