Don Diablo to Address United Nations Alongside Pope Francis for World Environment Day

Don Diablo to Address United Nations Alongside Pope Francis for World Environment Day

He'll also be releasing a single with Ty Dolla $ign and all proceeds will be donated to Justdiggit.
Author:
Publish date:

c/o Press

He'll also be releasing a single with Ty Dolla $ign and all proceeds will be donated to Justdiggit.

Don Diablo's undeniable success has landed him on the biggest stage of his career, as today he'll be addressing the United Nations in partnership with Justdiggit to help combat climate change alongside a handful of world leaders.

The United Nations recently stated that their focus during this decade is ecosystem restoration. Diablo, Justdiggit, and the United Nations Environmental Programme are launching a campaign to begin restoration efforts starting at the United Nations Virtual Launch Gala.

Joining Diablo and Justdiggit will be Pope Francis, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall, and UNEP Ambassador Gisele Bündchen. 

“During the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, it will be World Environment Day every day for the next 10 years. By bringing back nature from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the sea," said Tim Christopherson, UNEP Coordinator of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, in a press statement. "But it also includes the many small actions everyone can take, every day: growing trees, regreening our cities, rewilding our gardens or cleaning up trash alongside rivers and coasts. Is it too much to ask? By listening to our favorite music, we can get inspired to regreen mother nature with #GenerationRestoration."

You watch the UN Virtual Launch Gala here at 3PM CET. 

FOLLOW DON DIABLO:

Website: dondiablo.com
Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialDonDiablo
Twitter: twitter.com/DonDiablo
Instagram: instagram.com/dondiablo
Spotify: spoti.fi/2QqOvm0

Related

Don Diablo standing with his new Jaguar at Kroymans.
NEWS

Check Out Don Diablo's "HexMobile," a Custom Jaguar F-Type

Don Diablo looks to be riding in style.

Don Diablo NYCC 2019 New York Comic Con Hexagon Comic Book Cover
NEWS

Don Diablo's Comic Book Series, Hexagon, has Finally Hit the Shelves

Don Diablo has just released a sci-fi comic book series called "Hexagon."

don diablo
NEWS

Don Diablo to Appear on "MTV Cribs" Reboot

The Dutch artist will join celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner, Stefflon Don, Christine Quinn, and more for the rebooted series.

Don Diablo Future Album Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Debuts Sophomore Album, GTA and Mija Drop Stellar EP’s, and More Releases This Week!

The latest and greatest from your favorite artists!

Don Diablo Future Album Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Drops Sophomore Album ‘Future’

After ten years, Don Diablo finally releases a new album and it’s everything we’ve been waiting for.

Don Diablo
NEWS

Don Diablo to Release New Album, Embark on Coinciding Tour

This fall will see a new effort and tour by Don Diablo.

don diablo
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Releases Music Video for "The Rhythm"

The virtual reality inspired video accompanies the 100th release on Don Diablo's HEXAGON label.

Don Diablo NYCC 2019 New York Comic Con Hexagon Comic Book Cover
NEWS

Don Diablo Debuts Comic Book Series, Hexagon, at New York Comic Con

Working with Impact Theory, Don Diablo is set to release a five-issue comic book series in the upcoming year.